The popular newcomer girl group NewJeans reached the top of the Japanese Oricon Chart with their first single album “OMG”.

According to the latest list recently released by Oricon, NewJeans’ first single album “OMG” entered the Oricon’s daily chart for the first time on January 6 and topped the list. This is the first time that NewJeans has topped the Japanese Oricon Daily Chart since its debut, demonstrating its presence in the Japanese record market.

Previously, on August 29, 2022, New Jeans ranked 12th on Oricon’s weekly album list with its debut album “New Jeans”, setting its own highest record.

“OMG” is a single album released by NewJeans to celebrate the first winter with fans. With the theme of relationship, it describes the feeling of wanting to be close to each other, the wonderful sense of distance that coexists, and the story of being cautious and unfamiliar.

In addition, the prelude song “Ditto” ranked sixth in Oricon’s weekly play list for the first time on January 2, 2023, and has been on the list for two consecutive weeks.


