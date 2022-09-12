Home Entertainment NewJeans debut song topped Spotify’s “Weekly top song” K-POP debut song jqknews
　　China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cn On September 12, according to Korean media reports, the debut song of the new girl group NewJeans entered the spotify “Weekly top song” list, and the K-POP debut song ranked first.

According to the latest weekly chart released by music streaming company Spotify on the 10th (local time below), NewJeans recorded 8,812,913 monthly listeners in the last 28 days, which is the fourth generation K-POP group monthly listeners the largest value in .

It is reported that NewJeans debut song “Attention” ranked 36th in Spotify Today’s Top Hits list on the 10th. Today’s Top Hits is a chart introducing influential music and artists in the global market.

The song “Attention” ranked No. 200 on the “Weekly top song” chart released on September 9 (statistical time from September 2 to 8). NewJeans set a new record for the first time a K-POP girl group debut song entered the chart on the weekly chart after the debut song of a K-POP girl group entered the ‘daily song’ chart for the first time. 50 days after their debut, they are writing new history in boy and girl groups with terrifying momentum.

