NewJeans' Second Mini-Album "Get Up" Surpasses One Million Sales on First Day

Seoul – South Korean girl group NewJeans has achieved yet another remarkable milestone in their career. On July 21st, their second mini-album titled “Get Up” sold a staggering 1,194,623 copies in just one day, surpassing the million mark. This news was revealed by brokerage company ADOR, based on the Hanteo Chart.

This achievement comes as no surprise, as NewJeans’ previous albums, “New Jeans” and “OMG,” also surpassed the one million sales mark. The group has been consistently experiencing immense success since their debut.

In addition to their impressive sales figures, “Get Up” has also been dominating international music charts. The album topped the Apple Music album charts in 17 countries and regions across the globe, as well as the iTunes album charts in 9 countries and regions.

The title track of the album, “Super Shy,” which was released earlier this month, has proven to be a hit. It secured the top spot on South Korea’s largest music site, Melon, and other major music charts. Furthermore, “Super Shy” climbed to the 12th position on Spotify’s “Weekly Global Pop Songs Chart,” jumping 10 places from the previous week. The song also ranked 15th on the “Weekly US Pop Songs Chart.”

Not only the title track but also the other two title songs, “ETA” and “Cool With You,” along with the included songs “New Jeans” and “ASAP,” have made their mark on the main music charts, solidifying NewJeans’ popularity.

The influential British music magazine, “NME,” praised the second mini-album of NewJeans, stating that all six songs are “perfect.” The magazine predicts that this album will continue to captivate fans and attract even more attention to the group.

NewJeans’ success continues to soar, cementing their position as one of the most prominent girl groups in the industry. Fans around the world eagerly anticipate their future endeavors.

