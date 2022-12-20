Home Entertainment Newjeans will release the prelude song “Ditto” and Minji will participate in the lyrics- China Entertainment Network
　　China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn On December 19, according to Korean media reports, the girl group Newjeans will release the prelude song “Ditto” of the new album, and member Minji participated in the lyrics.

According to reports, Newjeans will release the song “Ditto” included in the first single album “OMG” on global music sites at 6 pm (Korea time) today (19th). This is the group’s first release of a new song in more than four months since the release of their debut album “New Jeans”, which swept the domestic and foreign music charts in August this year.

“Ditto” is a song specially prepared by Newjeans for their first winter with Bunnies (the official fan club name) by reinterpreting the Baltimore club dance music genre with their own sensibility. It is reported that member Minji participated in the lyrics of this song, and this song has been integrated into various musical elements such as inseparability and heartbeat, so it has attracted more attention.

At the same time, this time the new album Newjeans will improve the degree of musical completion through the two “Ditto” MVs that include the story. Director Shin Woo-seok of the film and advertising studio Dolphin Abduction Group participated in the production of this MV, and the story of Bunnies and Newjeans will add to the fun of the movie.

On the other hand, ‘OMG’, which will be released on the 2nd of next month, is an album that includes New Jeans winter, and will show a different appearance from New Jeans summer shown by ‘New Jeans’. The title song “OMG” with the same name as the album was conceived at the time of making the debut album, and member Hani participated in writing the lyrics.

