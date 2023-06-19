NewJeans will release the prelude song “New Jeans” on July 7th and release a new EP on July 21st – China Entertainment Network

China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cnOn June 19, according to Korean media reports, NewJeans released the prelude song “New Jeans” on July 7, and released a new EP on July 21.

According to news, the popular girl group NewJeans is about to release a new EP. The new EP “Get Up” contains a total of 6 songs, including “Super Shy”, “ETA”, “Cool With You” three title songs, the prelude song “New Jeans “, and “Get up”, “ASAP”.

The agency stated: “All 6 songs of the group will produce MVs, including special collaborations with international brands, and unexpected guest appearances, etc. Each MV will show a unique charm.” The group also collaborated with ” The Powerpuff Girls” co-produced the MV.

In addition, the prelude song of NewJeans’ new EP will be released on July 7th, and the new EXO album will be released on July 21st.

