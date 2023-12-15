Home » Newly Released Game “Done! I Can Also Chase Beautiful Women” Offers Real-Life Love Simulation Experience
Entertainment

Newly Released Game “Done! I Can Also Chase Beautiful Women” Offers Real-Life Love Simulation Experience

by admin
Newly Released Game “Done! I Can Also Chase Beautiful Women” Offers Real-Life Love Simulation Experience

Kuai Technology Releases New Interactive Video Game “Done! I Can Also Chase Beautiful Women”

Kuai Technology announced on December 15 that they will be releasing a new interactive video game titled “Done! I Can Also Chase Beautiful Women” on Steam. The game, priced at 6 yuan, is set to be released soon and promises to provide players with a full-motion real-life interactive experience simulating love.

The game follows the success of “I’m Surrounded by Beautiful Women,” which sparked a trend of similar games in the market. The official stated that “Done!” breaks the traditional shooting method and uses a first-person perspective to provide players with rich scene interactions and a real simulation experience.

Players will have the opportunity to meet, know, and fall in love with the heroine in the game, embarking on an immersive and sweet journey. The game allows players to choose different paths according to their own wishes, experience different endings, and show their true selves.

However, the game developer issued a warning that the game lasts about an hour, and the game process may be too short for some players. They advised potential players to take this into consideration before purchasing the game.

The release of “Done! I Can Also Chase Beautiful Women” marks a new addition to the emerging trend of interactive video games simulating love and relationships. The game is expected to provide players with a unique and immersive love experience from a first-person perspective.

[End of this article]
If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology
Editor in charge: Xixin

You may also like

“Gaza like a ghetto”: controversy in Germany over...

Congress leaves Washington without agreement on aid for...

Beloved Actor Andre Braugher Dies at 61 after...

Finally, Netflix has released its ‘viewing figures’, and...

Men’s fashion rises to 15 billion in revenues...

The blue dollar collapses at the close of...

Madonna’s Delayed New York Show Sparks Fan Outrage

Lola Schnabel, plastic alchemy for the new Circe...

Feng Ruixue’s ‘Dual Identity’ Arouses Expectations in Fan...

MPN deputies, against the measures announced by Caputo:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy