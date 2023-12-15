Newly Released Game “Done! I Can Also Chase Beautiful Women” Offers Real-Life Love Simulation Experience

Kuai Technology Releases New Interactive Video Game “Done! I Can Also Chase Beautiful Women”

Kuai Technology announced on December 15 that they will be releasing a new interactive video game titled “Done! I Can Also Chase Beautiful Women” on Steam. The game, priced at 6 yuan, is set to be released soon and promises to provide players with a full-motion real-life interactive experience simulating love.

The game follows the success of “I’m Surrounded by Beautiful Women,” which sparked a trend of similar games in the market. The official stated that “Done!” breaks the traditional shooting method and uses a first-person perspective to provide players with rich scene interactions and a real simulation experience.

Players will have the opportunity to meet, know, and fall in love with the heroine in the game, embarking on an immersive and sweet journey. The game allows players to choose different paths according to their own wishes, experience different endings, and show their true selves.

However, the game developer issued a warning that the game lasts about an hour, and the game process may be too short for some players. They advised potential players to take this into consideration before purchasing the game.

The release of “Done! I Can Also Chase Beautiful Women” marks a new addition to the emerging trend of interactive video games simulating love and relationships. The game is expected to provide players with a unique and immersive love experience from a first-person perspective.

