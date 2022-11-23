Gucci, a well-known Italian fashion brand, is about to usher in a big change, according to WWD The latest news pointed out that well-known intelligence sources revealed that Alessandro Michele, the creative director of the brand, is about to step down and is expected to issue a formal statement on Wednesday local time in Italy.

The Gucci and Kering groups have yet to respond to this. Anonymous sources revealed that Alessandro Michele was required to make significant and strong changes in design. However, Michele seems unable to meet the high-level standards and requirements. Another anonymous source revealed that Kering CEO François-Henri Pinault is changing direction for the brand’s star brand, and Michele’s exit is to ensure that the brand’s transformation can be carried out smoothly, so as to re-stimulate the outside world‘s interest in the brand.

Although Gucci’s momentum and performance are very eye-catching, Kering Group is still actively seeking innovation and change, such as letting Matthieu Blazy take over from Daniel Lee to run Bottega Veneta, which is an excellent example, and the latter has now become the creative director of Burberry; So it wouldn’t be surprising if Pinault wanted Gucci to breathe new life into the brand through a replacement.

In the past, Gucci CEO Marco Bizzarri announced that Michele would take over from Frida Giannini two days after the Gucci 2015 autumn men’s wear show, and officially became the chief creative director in January 2015, but now sources revealed: “The relationship between Michele and Bizzarri is not as close as before. gone.”

This news has not been confirmed, interested readers please pay attention.