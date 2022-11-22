Home Entertainment “Next Ball to Fame” released stills Michael Fassbender as coach | Next Ball to Fame_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on November 22, according to foreign media reports, the new football-themed film “Next Goal Become Famous” directed by Taika Waititi and starring Michael Fassbender released stills, and will be released on April 21 next year. Released in North America.

The American Samoa national football team is one of the weakest football teams in the world (probably not one), they were defeated 0-31 in a FIFA game in 2001. With 2014 World Cup qualifiers looming, the team hires down-on-his-luck, maverick coach Thomas Jungen (French Sharks), hoping he can turn things around.

Will Arnett plays an executive of the Football Association, and Elisabeth Moss, Oscar Kately, David Fine, Beulah Cole and others also star. Based on the 2014 documentary of the same name, Waititi and Iain Morris (“Vampire Life,” “The Middleman”) wrote the screenplay.

