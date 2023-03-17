Home Entertainment NEXTGURUNOW FASHION FORECAST GALLERY SHOES SUMMER 2021 – next-guru-now
Entertainment

NEXTGURUNOW FASHION FORECAST GALLERY SHOES SUMMER 2021 – next-guru-now

by admin
NEXTGURUNOW FASHION FORECAST GALLERY SHOES SUMMER 2021 – next-guru-now

SAVE THE DATE: Sunday 08 March 2020 . GALLERY SHOES DUSSELDORF.

ModEurop – Fashion Forecast Summer 2021.Is it time for the minimalist kitten mule? Or the hybrid deep footbed sandal?
3:30 p.m., Speaker: Martin Wuttke, Head of Vision nextguruNow

At Gallery Shoes everything revolves around the new collections for autumn/winter 2020/21. ModEurop trend expert Martin Wuttke is ahead of his time. In his forecasts, which, in addition to fashion, also take into account social movements and influences from the international art and music scene, he focuses on the trends of the near and distant future. At Gallery Shoes he takes a look at the colours, materials and looks of the Summer 2021 season.

COPYRIGHT PICTURE : GALLERY SHOES: https://gallery-shoes.com

See also  BTS held the "Permission to Dance" Challenge! _video

You may also like

Itaú says Vale is ‘buy’ with discounted valuation

Visual artist Joana Vasconcelos creates immersive installation for...

With this underwear you put your figure in...

Feast of the Presentation of the Lord –...

This is how you extend the life of...

Coffee Mixology | bartender.it

100 percent: Ilse Riedler – mica

MYSTIC CIRCLE – Erzdämon

Save the Date: Bzzzz – Conference of the...

THE HELLFREAKS – Third single from upcoming album

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy