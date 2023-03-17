SAVE THE DATE: Sunday 08 March 2020 . GALLERY SHOES DUSSELDORF.

ModEurop – Fashion Forecast Summer 2021.Is it time for the minimalist kitten mule? Or the hybrid deep footbed sandal?

3:30 p.m., Speaker: Martin Wuttke, Head of Vision nextguruNow

At Gallery Shoes everything revolves around the new collections for autumn/winter 2020/21. ModEurop trend expert Martin Wuttke is ahead of his time. In his forecasts, which, in addition to fashion, also take into account social movements and influences from the international art and music scene, he focuses on the trends of the near and distant future. At Gallery Shoes he takes a look at the colours, materials and looks of the Summer 2021 season.

COPYRIGHT PICTURE : GALLERY SHOES: https://gallery-shoes.com