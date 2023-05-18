NEXY.CO 520 limited series, writing the true meaning of love together with calligrapher Zhu Jingyi

Pick up the pen to express the overlap of love; put the pen down to convey the true meaning of love. NEXY.CO (Naikou) 520 limited series, together with calligrapher Zhu Jingyi, wrote LOVE IS LOVE, presenting the festival of love.

Zhu Jingyi, the founder of Nanmen Calligraphy, cleverly integrated love into the NCO logo, and transformed it into colorful flower patterns with LOVE IS LOVE, embellishing the garments, and decoding the new look of love.

“Writing Love” series theme Vlog

Stick to the life calendar and immerse love into daily life

Love, in daily life.

NEXY.CO (Naikou) uses “writing love” as a clue, combined with the life calendar, to launch 4 more youthful Vlogs. “Writing the direction of the heart, let go of the holiday reverie”, “Start the coffee, leave a message to warm the heart”, “Prepare the bouquet carefully, handwriting becomes the best gift”, “Everyday about love, the note board knows it all”. The ritual sense of writing love has long been immersed in daily life. The LOVE IS LOVE logo was repeatedly exposed during May Day outings, May Fourth resumption of work, Mother’s Day and 520 nodes, making the 520 limited series deeply rooted in the hearts of the people.

Limit the surrounding area to express your heart

Blooming online and offline

On the way to meet you, the sun also becomes romantic.

NEXY.CO (Naikou) designers apply the flower patterns inspired by Zhu Jingyi’s calligraphy to the limited peripherals, and launch limited umbrellas and sun hats. Not only can you wear your love on your body, but you can also carry it with you.

In addition, NEXY.CO also launched 520 limited expression packs and red envelope covers to make your mind more innovative.

Wearing bloggers preemptive interpretation

write answers about love

NEXY.CO invites 4 groups of fashion bloggers to write answers about love in NEXY.CO 520 limited series.

Guo Nanxi’s mother and daughter walked naturally and wrote about their mother’s love; Hailie and her cute pets were paw-drawing to protect their love; Jolie and her best friend’s lipstick painting were in love at the same time; a Simba couple carved a ring to carve their favorite.

Fashion bloggers give answers about love in their own way of life. It also leads fans to unlock the various outfits of the NEXY.CO 520 limited series.

Fashion Image Family Tree

Freeze Wisdom and Love

The concentration of love reaches its peak in the family.

The inheritance of calligraphy and the continuation of Chinese family love come down in one continuous line. NEXY.CO (Naikou) creates “Image Family Tree·Happy Memories” 2023 Shaanxi Baijia Baifu Image Exhibition. The image family and country map of the bright era formed by the absolutely popular shooting, solicits and invites from the whole network to shoot the “most beautiful family portrait” works, and freezes the warm moments when smart and beautiful women return to their families.

Wisdom and Beauty Intersection Landscape Garden

Fashion Lights Up the Ceremony of Love

NEXY.CO (Nai Kou) VIP private salon is located in Zhongnan·Jingzhuang, Xi’an. This is the first domestic garden based on the landscape gardens of the Tang Dynasty. It is located in the southern Wutai section of Zhongnan Mountain in the Qinling Mountains. Viewing the four seasons in one garden, reappearing Tang Chang’an, where the magnificence of love can be vividly displayed.

NEXY.CO (Nai Kou) 520 limited series new product show is staged here. NEXY.CO (Nai Kou) smart beauty classics and brand color Nai Kou Green are all on display.

Lady Kou was invited to come to the scene, the ceremony of sharing love with friends through tea, seeking fragrance and elegance to experience intangible cultural heritage handicrafts, appreciating letters and watching the scene show, and the themed dinner of poetry and painting banquet. Yi Jieping, General Manager of NEXY.CO (Naikou) brand, had a smart conversation with Nexy Lady, and reached the resonance of body and mind in the discussion about love.

NEXY.CO (Naikou) 520 limited series interprets the diversity of love from colorful perspectives, and writes the true meaning of love together with calligrapher Zhu Jingyi, LOVE IS LOVE. In the future, NEXY.CO will continue to explore more possibilities of wisdom and beauty with artists full of wisdom.