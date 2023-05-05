Neymar responded to the fans who asked for his departure from PSG at the door of his house SPORTS The Intransigent

Yesterday a group of ultras from PSG met at the door of the Parque de los Príncipes and at the institution’s administrative headquarters, they insulted Lionel Messi and then they went en masse to the house of Neymar, where they demanded his departure from the club. Faced with this situation, the Brazilian star made a publication on his social networks in response.

“Don’t let others get you into their storm, get them into your peace”, wrote the 10 of the Parisian team in a story on his personal Instagram account. It should be noted that the Canarinha star ends his relationship in mid-2027 and the leadership does not view his departure with a bad eye, although for that he must make a decision based on how much he could ask for his file.

Let’s remember that Ney sprained his right ankle in mid-February in a Ligue 1 match in which PSG, was facing Lille and due to this injury he will not play until the end of the season. On the 10th he received a pass in midfield and in an effort to cover the ball, he twisted his joint and immediately felt pain. Since then he has been undergoing rehabilitation, but the fans already seem not to tolerate the recovery process from his various injuries.

PSG reinforced security at its property, the home of Messi, Neymar and Verratti

Following the protests by the fans, the club decided to reinforce security at the homes of the three footballers and at the Camp des Loges (the training center). The episode caused great concern in the Parisian team, which even issued a statement in which it repudiated the actions of the fans at the headquarters and home of Neymar.

PSG’s statement

“Paris Saint-Germain condemns in the strongest terms the intolerable and insulting actions of a small group of people, which took place this Wednesday. Whatever the differences, nothing can justify such acts. The Club gives its full support to its players, to its management and to all those affected by these shameful behaviors”, the entity expressed through an official press release.