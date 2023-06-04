Neymar says goodbye to Messi at PSG: ‘It didn’t turn out as we thought’

Neymar lamented the fact that the Argentine’s spell at the French club did not go as he had imagined

Neymar posted a farewell message to Messi this Sunday (4), a day after PSG announced the departure of the Argentine striker. The Brazilian striker declared himself to Messi in a post made on his Instagram.

PSG’s number 10 also wished Messi luck in the next steps in his career and took the opportunity to thank him for having returned to live with his partner for two years.

“Brother… It didn’t turn out the way we thought it would, but we tried everything. It was a pleasure to share another two years with you. Good luck in your new phase and may you be happy. I love you”, wrote Neymar.

Messi responded to the Brazilian’s praise. “Thank you, Neil! In addition to all that, we started to enjoy playing together and sharing our daily lives. I wish you all the best. Besides being a great player, you’re a beautiful person and that’s what counts in the end. I love you lots.”

PSG and Messi

PSG announced this Saturday (3) the end of Messi’s contract. The bond comes to an end at the end of this month of June and will not be renewed.

In his farewell, the Argentine was unable to avoid his team’s defeat by Clermont, in the last round of the French Championship. He was booed by the Parisian fans.

Messi leaves the French team for free and can now sign with any other team. Al-Hilal, from Saudi Arabia, Inter Miami, from the USA, and Barcelona appear as possible destinations.