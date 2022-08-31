Reprinted from: Poster Fashion

Original title: Ni Ni’s The Row denim is really fashionable, the beaver’s skin is so clever, and the grass is planted by the tall round bucket![海报街拍]

Hello friends, happy Saturday~

There are a lot of street shots this week! Especially the Chinese lying ~ cousin Liu Wen, Ni Ni, CiCi and last week’s hot character Zhang Tianai and other major beauties have all appeared, bringing us fresh autumn Look demonstrations that can be used for reference. Don’t just focus on feasting your eyes, remember to Apply what you learn.

On the European and American side, the Kardashian family has all been dispatched to participate in the event (all are dresses that will not disappoint), the career-minded President Kai and the beanie are all beautiful, and the retro Lady Nicola is also worth seeing!

On August 23, local time, Emily Ratajkowski appeared in New York

Top: Miaou

Boots: Zara

Ring: Balenciaga

Honey Pear’s collocation editor of the week loves it! There is also an ink print design on the waist of the fishbone Tank Top, and it is matched with a skirt with mermaid glitter. The mermaid has a visual sense.

It feels like adding a suit jacket, and wearing it to work in early autumn is also established.

On August 19, local time, Karlie Kloss appeared in New York

Shoes: Rochas

Mr. K delivers ice cream to students at her coding training camp, Kode With Klossy.

Don’t say anything else, ask her to weld the suit on her body, it’s too temperamental, and the curvature of this eyeliner is also breathtaking.

On August 19, local time, Maya Hawke and Levon Thurman-Hawke appeared in New York

Siblings are rarely in the same frame, do you think they look alike? Maya’s baggy style is loose, but she wears short boots with both sides, which is very New Yorker.

On August 23, local time, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky appeared in New York

Top: TCL

Pants: Marni

Bag: Gucci

Shoes: Adidas x Gucci

Sunglasses: Prada

Hot mom accompanies Brother A to the dentist’s visit. It seems that Riri likes this snake print bag a lot. She has worn it several times. This time it matches her pants perfectly!

On August 24, local time, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner appeared in Los Angeles

Kylie Jenner

Dress: Kwame Adusei

High heels: Balenciaga

Sunglasses: Coperni

Earrings & Rings: shay

Kim Kardashian

Bodysuit: SKIMS

Bags & earrings & sunglasses: Balenciaga

Khloe Kardashian

Gym pants & boots: Balenciaga

Package: Hermes

Kris Jenner

Total Look：Valentino

The entire Kardashian family was dispatched to participate in the event of Rich Po Kai’s Cosmetics.

Kylie’s handbag is just 💄, it fits the occasion. Holding his daughter four buckets of rice in his hand, the little man holds a small bag cute~

The Queen Mother and Khloe both chose Barbie powder suits, while Sister Jin wore a black jumpsuit with futuristic makeup and hair, and Kendoumei was so beautiful that the editor put together a separate set👇.

On August 24, local time, Kendall Jenner appeared in Los Angeles

Bags & Shoes: Alexander Wang

This makeup look is really amazing. There is also a leopard print design behind the printed suspender skirt of Machina, which is so wonderful to catch up.

Compared with her who recently liked the simple style of All Black, this time can be said to be a very innovative outfit.

On August 18, local time, Kendall Jenner appeared in Malibu

Dress: Rick Owens

Bags & Shoes: The Row

Let’s take a look at the bean manager who is engaged in business.

She held a new product launch party for her brand 818 last week. She was dressed in black and white with a high-end, high-slit long skirt that directly showed her beautiful legs, which was dangerous and sexy.

I feel that the Jin family is very busy, busy making money~

On August 23, local time, Kim Kardashian appeared in Los Angeles

Total Look：Balenciaga

Sister Jin and Haili, two beauties “joined together”, recorded a YouTube video together! As we all know, Beaver and Kendou are good best friends. In fact, she and Sister Jin are also friends for many years (anyway, the interaction on IG said so)~

The black jumpsuit and silver hair are cool and fashionable, and the image of this time-space female hacker has become more and more successful.

On August 24, local time, Bella Hadid and Yolanda appeared in California

Dress: CHANEL

Is Bella a child in ballet class at Cos? Striped dress with white stockings, mixed with a pair of blue ballet shoes, so the old question is coming, do you understand?

On August 22, local time, Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham appeared in West Hollywood

Packaging: Bottega Veneta

Boots: Versace

Zubu’s smile is inexplicably childish. Does anyone think that Ms. Nicola’s looks are more retro lady style recently? It’s getting more fashionable. The two gnawed their necks in the street again, tsk tsk.

On August 18, local time, Madison Beer appeared in West Hollywood

Bag: Gucci

Beer Girl and family and friends gather at Craig’s. Her glutinous vest and makeup are so cute, paired with jeans and sneakers, the atmosphere is a bit bursting.

And, I also want to turn out the black-rimmed glasses and wear them. The nerd style has been trending back a bit recently (so book the topic! I will tell you about it next week).

On August 20, local time, Kaia Gerber and Presley Gerber appeared in Hollywood

Package: Celine

Shoes: Adidas

Brother and sister play together in the popular bar Roger Room~ The atmosphere of neon lights is very strong, but Kaimei dresses very casually, she really likes the look of a fog blue top and black trousers, and has worn it N times~

On August 18, local time, Haily Bieber and Justin Bieber appeared in Malibu

Dress & Stockings: Blumarine

Package: By Far

Shoes: Alexander Wang

Sunglasses: Balenciaga

Ring: Solow & Co.

Bieber and his wife went to Kendou’s new 818 party together. Beaver’s dress has a good sense of design, and the high-end skin-exposing model is +1. Bieber, as always, I need someone to help lift my pants…

On August 24, local time, Paris Jackson appeared in West Hollywood

Wow, the cool girl still rides her beloved little motorcycle, the handsome Parisian girl has won the editorial department’s heart recently, I want to call “husband” 😳.

On August 21, local time, Ivanka Trump appeared in Florida

“The first daughter of the former” fishes leisurely, with a blue suspender skirt and a wide-brimmed straw hat, which has a very strong pastoral atmosphere. The small white shoes are also decorated with blue and white color matching, which is a fresh holiday style.

‍On August 18, local time, Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum appeared in Portofino for vacation

The only vacation picture of the week, from Catwoman and Boss Money. The orange bikini is very sunny, and finally contributed a Kiss photo, perfect.

On August 24, Liu Wen appeared in Beijing

Top: DNT

Pants: Levi’s

Package: CHANEL

Shoes: BAPE

Cousin opens again~

Navel striped polo shirt with low-waisted jeans, this set can be said to be a model for early autumn dressing, (thin people) learn it.

On August 22, He Cong appeared in Beijing

Top: Alexander McQueen

Pants: Musier

Package: CHANEL

Shoes: Valentino

It’s been a long time since labor model Cong. This white style is simple and casual, and it feels like a refreshing breeze. See also the popular king “garbage bag”, this is the most grass-growing collocation that the editor has seen recently.

On August 20, Ni Ni appeared in Beijing

Denim Suit: The Row

Shoes & Sunglasses: Gucci

Hat: Acne Studios

The low-key meow finally has street shooting la la la la (even if there are only a few backs 😭). White leather wearing a denim suit with black items is really harmonious, cool and fashionable without any effort.

On August 19, Song Yanfei appeared in Beijing

包：Ralph Lauren

CiCi’s black and white vest is full of academy style. The casual tie and unfastened collar give off an air of ruffian, like the famous person in the school.

On August 25, Song Yanfei appeared

Top & skirt: EXPIRED GIRL

Then he also demonstrated a gray hot girl suit, matched with another popular motorcycle bag, and then layered a silver necklace to add coolness, Shasha, who is so hot again~

On August 20, Zhang Tianai appeared at Beijing Capital Airport

Top: SMFK

Last week’s hot search characters appeared, Tian Ai’s set is a bit dark and royal, full of cold murderous aura, and his eyes are also very drawn. It’s what a scumbag should look like in the next second 😏.

On August 23, Wang Zixuan appeared in Beijing

The coffee color series will always remind people of literary girls. It is said that this little wave is also very Hong Kong style, so it should be worn like this in autumn.

On August 24, Song Jia appeared in Beijing

Bag: Gucci

If Jia Ye didn’t show his eyes, he really couldn’t tell who he was.

a white shirt with a fisherman hat and trousers of the same color is a very “Buddha” neutral style.

On August 25, Xin Zhilei appeared in Beijing

Commuter Look+1, simple black and white matching, half of the shirt is tucked in and half taken out, and then embellished with khaki bags, very fashionable and casual.

On August 25, Gao Yuanyuan appeared in Guangzhou

Top: EDITION

The simple casual dress of the goddess with the ball head is still so natural and beautiful~ KUNG FU’s printing is very exciting, and the milky bucket bag is also planted!

On August 24, Zhou Bichang appeared in Chengdu

Top: Casablanca

Pants: ERL

Shoes: Bottega Veneta

Hat: Marni

The look of Bibi is so interesting. The flowery fisherman hat and stacking necklace are super durable. The trousers are stitched patterns, which is creative.

Is there any increase in the number of domestic actress street shootings in this issue? Hope the epidemic 🤺 subsides! 🤺 Back! 🤺 Back! Female stars go out for a walk more.

