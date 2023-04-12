Niccolo Suzhou, located on the top of Suzhou’s landmark International Financial Center, will celebrate its second anniversary on April 1, 2023. Inspired by luxury fashion, the brand has been leading a fashionable and elegant lifestyle. At Niccolo, guests can harvest and treasure experiences that cannot be found anywhere else. Over the past two years, Niccolo Suzhou has continued to pursue innovation and is committed to providing personalized services for every guest, creating an extraordinary luxury experience. On the occasion of its second anniversary, Niccolo Suzhou has planned and launched a series of celebration activities in April with the theme of “Unexpected 2 Encounters”, so that guests can fully understand and feel the charm of Niccolo Suzhou in the clouds.

Niccolo Suzhou 2nd Anniversary Celebration

be grateful–Anniversary Dinner Niccolo Discovery Tour

On April 7, 2023, the hotel held a banquet in the dazzling Niccolo Hall, inviting 60 business leaders from all walks of life, fashion celebrities and media to come and gather together to celebrate the event. The design of the dinner was inspired by climbing to the clouds, and guests immersed themselves in the cloud utopia to enjoy the unique hand plate, the fairy of light and other stage performances, while savoring the six-course dinner prepared by Executive Chef Jimo Ong and paired with a series of fine wines and The precious sturgeon roe. The general manager of Niccolo Suzhou, Mr. Kasen Luo expressed his hope to take this opportunity to express his gratitude to friends, media and business partners who have always supported the hotel. In the future, we will continue to walk hand in hand, encounter and create every perfect moment.

In addition, the hotel also designed two days of media experience activities. Sleep until you wake up naturally on the first day, enjoy a sumptuous brunch in the Modern Kitchen, taste the new afternoon tea of ​​KARL LAGERFELD in the VIP Lounge in the afternoon, draw fashion inspiration, and taste Chinese dishes in the unique Yinyuan Auditorium in the evening, before going to bed Feel the sound therapy meditation brought by the light island space in the sky vitality room, and explore the original wisdom and caring power of life. On the second day, friends from the media were invited to explore the city of Suzhou, and went to the Suzhou Silk Museum to appreciate exquisite silk cultural relics such as “Song brocade” and “Zhang satin”, and to closely observe the traditional loom operation performance and modern silk weaving technology in life. application.

Niccolo Suzhou 2nd Anniversary Media Event

social media–Fan blessing interaction

From April 1st to April 30th, 2023, Niccolo Suzhou will hold a one-month anniversary celebration through social media platforms (WeChat official account, Weibo, Douyin, Xiaohongshu, video account, etc.) Online events to interact and celebrate with online fans and guests. Guests can post comments, reposts, and interact with the hotel on the online anniversary celebration at the bottom of the push button on the corresponding platform, and share the wonderful experience of “unexpected encounters” that they expect to experience at Niccolo Suzhou, and they will have the opportunity to win a prize from the hotel. Provided anniversary experience themed afternoon tea coupons.

Niccolo Suzhou 2nd Anniversary Fan Blessing Interaction

In April, full of joy, join Niccolo Suzhou in celebrating its second anniversary. In April, thanks to the attention and company of the guests, we will start a new journey and meet again unexpectedly.

For more hotel information, please follow the "Nicolo Suzhou" WeChat account or call +86 512 6068 8888.

