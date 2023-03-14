Home Entertainment Nicholas Tse officially announced 3 new films in one day: he also directed and acted for the first time as Jackie Chan and supervised the production.
2023-03-14

Emperor Films announced the 2023 film list,Nicholas Tse has 3 upcoming films, among which “New Police Story 2” is the first time he is the director.

Coupled with the previously announced “Customs Front”, his 2023 is quite busy.

About to start:

“Infinite Mission”: Produced by Lin Chaoxian and Liang Fengying; directed by Lin Chaoxian, starring Nicholas Tse, William Chan, and Yang Tianyu;

“New Police Story 2”: Produced by Jackie Chan, directed by Nicholas Tse, starring Jackie Chan, Nicholas Tse and Charlene Choi;

“Spreading Rage”: produced by Andy Lau, directed by Guo Zijian, starring Andy Lau and Nicholas Tse;

It has been officially announced that it will be released soon:

“Customs Front”: Produced by Shao Jianqiu, directed by Qiu Litao, written by Li Min, directed by Nicholas Tse, starring Jacky Cheung, Nicholas Tse, Karena Lam, Liu Yase, and Kwan Chi-bin, with a special performance by Francis Ng.

