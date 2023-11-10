Nicki Nicole and Featherweight: The Official Relationship Announcement

The relationship between Nicki Nicole and Featherweight has finally been confirmed after a concert in Mexico City’s Pepsi Center WTC, where the two sealed the news with a kiss. Nicki Nicole recently shared why she initially denied her romance with Featherweight, explaining that she simply wanted to be sure about the relationship before making it public. She also emphasized that the people at the show were very supportive of their relationship.

Just a few weeks ago, Nicki Nicole denied the romance during a podcast, stating that they were just good friends and getting to know each other. However, it seems that things have progressed since then.

Fans of the two artists will be keeping a close eye on this budding romance as they continue to grow closer. In other news, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe may be disappointed with the latest developments in ‘The Marvels.’

Share this: Facebook

X

