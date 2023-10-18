Nicky Jam’s Transformation: From Weight Struggles to a Slimmer Figure

Urban music artist Nicky Jam undergoes successful weight loss surgery

Nicky Jam, the renowned reggaeton player, has undergone a life-changing transformation as he recently revealed his slimmer figure. After struggling with weight issues for most of his life, the musician decided to undergo an operation known as the endoscopic gastric sleeve.

In an interview with Molusco TV, Nicky Jam candidly expressed his lifelong battle with weight. He admitted to trying various methods and therapies to manage his weight before opting for the surgery. Despite initial fears, he chose to have the procedure as he was tired of the constant fluctuations in his weight.

Since the surgery, the artist has shed an impressive 88 pounds within a span of just five months. However, rumors have started circulating that he may have resorted to drug use to achieve this incredible transformation. Nicky Jam vehemently denied these speculations, stating that he is in fact in the best physical and mental state of his life.

Delighted with his newfound body, Nicky Jam shared his excitement about being able to confidently shop for clothes. He emphasized that his weight loss journey is not yet complete, as he still wishes to gain some muscle mass to dispel any misconceptions about drug use.

Nicky Jam entrusted his weight loss journey to Dr. Abel Bello, as reported by People en Español. The reggaeton artist also hinted at potential retirement from music to focus on his entrepreneurial ventures. He recently became a co-owner of an island in Colombia, contributing approximately $8.7 million towards the purchase.

While music remains an essential part of his life, Nicky Jam expressed a desire to explore other business opportunities. He even mentioned considering a career in boxing, stating that he wants to find tranquility in his life.

During the interview, Nicky Jam also touched upon his music career, personal struggles, and his approach to relationships. He described himself as a bridge between two generations, representing both the old and the new school of urban music.

Nicky Jam’s weight loss journey and his future aspirations have captured the attention of fans and media alike. This transformation serves as an inspiration to many who struggle with weight issues and showcases the artist’s determination to live a healthier and happier life.

