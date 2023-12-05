Nicolas Cage hints at departure from cinema and interest in episodic television

Nicolas Cage, the acclaimed Oscar-winning actor with over 100 film credits, may be stepping away from the big screen. In a recent interview with Uproxx, Cage expressed his desire to say “Goodbye” to cinema after feeling like he has already expressed everything he had to say through his work in film.

Despite still having four more film projects lined up, Cage shared his interest in pursuing a post-film career that involves delving into different formats of acting, such as immersive streaming with episodic television. He believes that there is potential for characters to be given more time to express themselves in this format, something he finds intriguing.

Cage, known for his work in various genres, feels that he may have “nothing more to learn in film” and is now looking to explore and learn in the realm of television. This change in format is not the only thing that has caught Cage’s attention. The 59-year-old actor also expressed a desire to spend more quality time with his family, including his new daughter with wife Riko Shibata.

“The important thing is my kids,” Cage said in the interview. Finding an episodic show that allows him to stay in one place and spend more time with his family is a priority for him.

While his film “Dream Scenario” is currently in theaters, Cage’s future in the entertainment industry may look very different as he considers options beyond the big screen.

