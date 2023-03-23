Starring Nicholas Hoult, Nicolas Cage, Awkwafina and others, and directed by “The Lego Batman Movie” director Chris McKay, the new horror comedy “Vampire Help: Rayfield/Renfield” is released after the first wave of trailers released at the beginning of the year The latest notice.

“Evil cannot live forever without a good little helper.” This modern-day tale of the vampire Dracula features his devoted entourage. Nicholas Hoult stars as Renfield, the tortured sidekick of the most narcissistic boss ever, Dracula (Nicolas Cage). Renfield was forced to hunt for his master, and had to be there and do whatever he told him to do, no matter how menial. But now, after hundreds of years of submissive service to his master, Raphael is ready to see if he can live another life outside the shadow of the Night Prince, but he must find a way to escape him and Dependency relationship between masters.

In the preview, you can hear the classic Radiohead song “Creep” as the soundtrack, and the words Run and I don’t belong here in the lyrics just echo Renfield’s mood of wanting to leave Dracula. “Vampire Help: Refill” will be officially released on April 14, interested readers please pay attention.