Nicolás Giustozzi returned with everything and won the second round of the Patagonian enduro in Allen

Nicolás Giustozzi had a dream comeback to the classic and convening Patagonian enduro after achieving an impeccable victory on the second date of the contest that was held at the General E. Mosconi racetrack, in Allen, in the sprint modality.

Giustozzi built a great job in the senior category, the Patagonian elite, ratified its validity and relegated two other outstanding figures such as Agustín Bazano, the leader of the contest, and Marcos Giustozzi.

In the brand new senior master Marcos González prevailed, who surpassed Gerardo Ríos and Jorge Pascual, two of the candidates. Ethan Benavidez added his second victory in a row in junior A, escorted by Gastón Chalkling and Andrés Puertas. Enzo Corachan repeated in junior B, followed by Jorge Henriquez and Julián Fidalgo.

Oyarzo and Manson, in master A and B

In master A Carlos Oyarzo won, another outstanding player, after beating Mauro Monroy and Juan J. Vázquez. In master B, Pablo Mason prevailed, escorted by Luciano Faure and Guillermo Sánchez,

In the intermediate master, Leonardo Climent commanded, who surpassed Cristian Nahuelpán and Javier Carazo. E maters C stood out Fabrizio Garza, escorted by Daniel Pousset and Héctor Vera.

In beginners Franco Billia won, followed by Adrián Bazano and Braian Moreno. In master promo the victory was for César Bidauri, after beating Ariel Sandoval and Fernando Alveal.

In veterans, Marcelo Gallardo celebrated, after relegating Grill and Alfredo Lescano. The protagonists of the second date of the mini enduro, the hotbed of the Patagonian, were Valentino Valliz, Santino Tapia López, Kauli Sánchez Ibarra, Lara Koszutski, Santino Lambré and Joaquín Ortega .



