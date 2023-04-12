Institute He celebrated a victory again. La Gloria rose from two consecutive defeats by beating Vélez 1-0 on Tuesday night, for date 11 of the Professional Soccer League.

The team led by Lucas Bovaglio achieved their first victory at the Monumental de Alta Córdoba this season and their second success at home (they had beaten Newell’s 3-1, at Kempes).

Thus, the red-and-whites now have 16 points and are enjoying a good start to the campaign on their return to the First Division.

After the game, Nicolás Linares spoke with TNT Sports and said about the victory against Fortín: “We knew it was going to be a difficult and tough opponent. The match was very intense and from the outset we set out to be very intense, not to drop for a second, press them up and it worked for us; We could win.”

Then, he spoke about the conditions of the Institute and how the team’s performance changes, depending on certain situations: “We are a tough team, if the team is committed. If we respect the coach’s idea and if each one gives one hundred (percent), we are a difficult team. But if we are a team like the one from last game (against Platense) we are going to have a hard time. Luckily, today we were intense, committed and we carried out the game”.

In addition, he pondered the value of the fan’s encouragement, of being able to play at the Monumental: “The people make Alta Córdoba special. He is one more player for us and that helps us a lot”.

Finally, he highlighted the condition that he understands is the key to this good start to the tournament that Instituto is experiencing: “The team has an identity and that helps us not to have a bad time in each game. This team comes with a base that last year has had good results and that it was able to maintain. Those of us who joined were able to catch up with the team and we are off to a good start”.

