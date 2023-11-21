Home » Nicole McLaughlin and Merrell 1TRL Collaborate on New Upcycled Shoe Series ‘Moc-Laughlin’
Nicole McLaughlin and Merrell 1TRL Collaborate on New Upcycled Shoe Series ‘Moc-Laughlin’

Nicole McLaughlin and Merrell 1TRL Collaborate on New Upcycled Shoe Series ‘Moc-Laughlin’

New York upcycling artist Nicole McLaughlin is teaming up with outdoor footwear brand Merrell to launch a new series of shoes called “Moc-Laughlin” as part of the high-end branch 1TRL. The collaboration, which debuted at Paris Fashion Week in 2023, is inspired by McLaughlin’s childhood and her love for vintage Merrells found in thrift stores.

The “Moc-Laughlin” series comes in three colors – “Black/Amber,” “Birch/Hiviz,” and “Coyote/Olive” – each featuring intricate 2000s-style paneling to create a retro-futuristic appearance. The shoes also bear a small “NM” brand logo and are made from high-quality recycled suede, mesh, and other fabrics in line with McLaughlin’s commitment to sustainability.

The joint series will be available at Dover Street Market on November 24th and will be released on the Merrell 1TRL official website and select retailers on December 1st. Fans of McLaughlin’s unique upcycled designs and Merrell’s high-quality outdoor footwear can look forward to this exciting new collaboration.

