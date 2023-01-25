Home Entertainment Nicole McLaughlin x Diemme Maggiore Joint Multifunctional Shoes Officially Debut
Nicole McLaughlin x Diemme Maggiore Joint Multifunctional Shoes Officially Debut

Nicole McLaughlin x Diemme Maggiore Joint Multifunctional Shoes Officially Debut

After launching a joint shoe with Reebok, New York artist Nicole McLaughlin collaborated with Diemme to release a shoe series this time, continuing her creative transformation journey.

The collaboration is based on the brand’s Maggiore suede mules, with Nicole McLaughlin applying leftover material found in Diemme’s factory to transform it into a removable upper that attaches to the shoe via a zip around the perimeter. The upper, made of waterproof and ripstop material, comes in olive green, blue and beige and can be detached to convert into a pouch for carrying light personal items. Nicole McLaughlin uses metal buckles and drawstring buckles to replace traditional shoelaces. It is worth noting that the adjustment buckle that tightens the bag also adds stability to the heel.

Nicole McLaughlin x Diemme Maggiore has landed on the Diemme online store, priced at € 349 euros, interested readers may wish to go to know.

