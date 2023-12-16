Home » Nicolini presented new authorities of the Neuquén Police
Entertainment

Nicolini presented new authorities of the Neuquén Police

by admin
Nicolini presented new authorities of the Neuquén Police

As part of his first actions at the head of the Ministry of Security of the province, Matías Nicolini, presided over the presentation of authorities from the Neuquén Police. During the ceremony, strategic positions within the provincial force were formalized.

Specifically, Nicolini and together with the Head of Police Commissioner General Carlos Tomás Díaz Pérez, the Deputy Chief of Police Commissioner General Walter San Martín, presented the new commissioners and members of the Senior Advisory Council (CAS) of the Police.

Minister of Security of the province, Matías Nicolini.

After the intervention of the police chaplain, Pablo Mardoni, the names of those who will occupy the new positions in Díaz Pérez’s management were read. The payroll The general commissioners were Miguel Ángel Riu, Miguel Ángel Jara, Edith Valderrama and Néstor Ibáñez.

Subsequently, the resolution of the appointment of superintendency and management personnel was made official. So, The new Security Superintendent is Chief Commissioner Néstor Castillo; he Superintendent of Investigations is Chief Commissioner Dante Catalán; he Superintendent of Support and Services is Chief Commissioner Rosana Bello; the new Director of Administration is Chief Commissioner Cristian Sáez and the Director of Internal Affairs is Chief Commissioner Manuel Parada.

Chief of Police Commissioner General Carlos Tomás Díaz Pérez

They were accompanied by other Government authorities, members of the different Armed Forces. and Security; Directors of the different areas, Superior Officers, Chief Officers, Junior Officers, Non-Commissioned Officers and Agents, police personnel in general and retired personnel.

The ceremony ended with the words of Chief of Police Commissioner General Tomas Díaz Pérez and the Minister of Security Dr. Matías Nicolini.


You may also like

Tang Bohu Encounters Leonardo da Vinci: A Comparative...

Rapper Yailín La Más Viral Arrested for Aggravated...

Original mechanical head from ET is for sale

Yves Saint Laurent inaugurates a large leather goods...

“The Furious Tide” Premieres in Beijing with Star-Studded...

“I am open to listening to possibilities”

Yahritza Martínez and the Controversy Over Singing “La...

Masha Gessen speaks: “Comparing Gaza to a ghetto...

Ren Xianqi Explores Anxi County for “Three Meals...

A family needed $390,456 in November to avoid...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy