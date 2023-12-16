Nicolini presented new authorities of the Neuquén Police

As part of his first actions at the head of the Ministry of Security of the province, Matías Nicolini, presided over the presentation of authorities from the Neuquén Police. During the ceremony, strategic positions within the provincial force were formalized.

Specifically, Nicolini and together with the Head of Police Commissioner General Carlos Tomás Díaz Pérez, the Deputy Chief of Police Commissioner General Walter San Martín, presented the new commissioners and members of the Senior Advisory Council (CAS) of the Police.

Minister of Security of the province, Matías Nicolini.

After the intervention of the police chaplain, Pablo Mardoni, the names of those who will occupy the new positions in Díaz Pérez’s management were read. The payroll The general commissioners were Miguel Ángel Riu, Miguel Ángel Jara, Edith Valderrama and Néstor Ibáñez.

Subsequently, the resolution of the appointment of superintendency and management personnel was made official. So, The new Security Superintendent is Chief Commissioner Néstor Castillo; he Superintendent of Investigations is Chief Commissioner Dante Catalán; he Superintendent of Support and Services is Chief Commissioner Rosana Bello; the new Director of Administration is Chief Commissioner Cristian Sáez and the Director of Internal Affairs is Chief Commissioner Manuel Parada.

Chief of Police Commissioner General Carlos Tomás Díaz Pérez

They were accompanied by other Government authorities, members of the different Armed Forces. and Security; Directors of the different areas, Superior Officers, Chief Officers, Junior Officers, Non-Commissioned Officers and Agents, police personnel in general and retired personnel.

The ceremony ended with the words of Chief of Police Commissioner General Tomas Díaz Pérez and the Minister of Security Dr. Matías Nicolini.



