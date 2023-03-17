Night Demon – Outsider

Origin: Ventura / USA

Release: 17.03.2023

Label: Century Media Records

Duration: 34:47

Genre: Heavy Metal

The Californian Night Demon are in the twelfth year of their existence and are giving to us Outsider her third studio album. That sounds like leisurely band life, but anyone who knows the band knows that the trio has been playing its ass for years and has now won a lot of fans.

The feedback on their albums, compilations and the singles that have been released in large numbers has always been positive and the tension could be high with regard to the new one Outsider not be bigger.

Heavy Metal Express

Behavior opens the slowly rising instrumental Prelude out before using it Outsider comes the expected burst of raw, traditional heavy metal. The opener comes out of the speakers fast, powerful and melodic and the band immediately catches us like you HERE can listen to.

Although the opener shot towards us quickly Night Demon with Obsidian another charcoal. Accordingly, the song races past us at high speed. There is everything we love about the band: power, melody and a dash of guitar work à la Iron Maiden. This combines with the feeling that this song will blow our minds live in front of the stage.

Night Demon can hardly top themselves and change with them Beyond The Grave carried in the direction of power ballad. The song drags along a bit heavy and melancholic at the beginning, but then it powers up from the middle. But ballad doesn’t mean quiet and cheesy, but melodic and powerful, because if lighters flare up, then please use storm lighters too.

Fantasy horror as a base

Of course you can Outsider just let it sink in as a heavy metal album. But in contrast to the previous two albums, the band did not make it that easy conceptually. Jarvis Leatherby came up with a coherent story as a background that connects all the songs.

The fantasy horror story is about the protagonist Johnny, who is drawn into a realm of shadows. This base serves Night Demon to tell us about a journey through spooky portals to the parallel world, followed by a search for reality and truth. This nine-song fantasy story has contemporary relevance as it explores themes of loss, revenge, and thoughts of redemption.

In the brevity there can also be a feeling

The shorter the song, the more power you have Night Demon packed inside. This pattern applies to the following Rebirth and Escape From Beyond. Both songs shine with great guitar harmonies and nice tempo changes. Once again the trio gets into the emotional box A Wake. A soulful beginning meets a martial drum work that builds up tension from whirling drums to the end.

Then there is final big cinema with the seven minute one The Wrath. Here the trio offers everything that the Night Demon matters. An emotional, fragile start, followed by powerful riffs and melancholic guitar sounds. Jarvis Leatherby celebrates the story sometimes painfully, then again with full force. The band builds everything from loud to soft tones perfectly into the song and impresses the listener more and more with each new run through changes in tempo.

But wait, there’s still a bonus track. Unfortunately the song is there The Last Day not available to everyone willing to buy. Despite a feasible playing time of 38 minutes for all nine songs, one has The Last Day canceled for the vinyl edition, which only runs for 35 minutes. Vinyl sells and so the suspicion remains that the weakening CD is supposed to be artificially helped with a bonus track. An unnecessary beauty mark on the cover of a perfect album.

Conclusion

Night Demon On the third studio album, they present themselves in a varied way and in the best of moods. Outsider offers everything from high-energy performance to emotional power ballads to a coherent album concept. The band flies the flag of heavy metal and continues on the road to victory. 9 / 10





Line Up

Jarvis Leatherby – Gesang, Bass

Armand John Anthony – guitar

Dusty Squires – drums

Tracklist

01. Prelude

02. Outsider

03. Obsidian

04. Beyond The Grave

05. Rebirth

06. Escape From Beyond

07. A Wake

08. The Wrath

09. The Last Day (CD Bonus)

