Sohu Korea Entertainment News The costume movie “Night Owl” starring Yoo Hae-jin and Ryu Jun-yeol has topped the Korean box office for 16 consecutive days, and is about to break through the profit dividing line.

According to the latest box office data released by the Korean Film Council this morning, “Night Owl” attracted 75,876 viewers in South Korea yesterday, and the total number of viewers reached 2,051,985. close.

"Apgujeong Report" starring Ma Dong-seok attracted 25,208 viewers yesterday, ranking second in Korea's single-day box office. The number of moviegoers ranked third.

