Home Entertainment “Night Owl” won the Korean box office champion for 16 consecutive days and is about to break through the profit dividing line! _movie_watching_number of people
Entertainment

“Night Owl” won the Korean box office champion for 16 consecutive days and is about to break through the profit dividing line! _movie_watching_number of people

by admin
“Night Owl” won the Korean box office champion for 16 consecutive days and is about to break through the profit dividing line! _movie_watching_number of people
2022-12-09 12:06

Source: Sohu Korea Entertainment

Original title: “Night Owl” won the Korean box office champion for 16 consecutive days and is about to break through the profit dividing line!

Sohu Korea Entertainment News The costume movie “Night Owl” starring Yoo Hae-jin and Ryu Jun-yeol has topped the Korean box office for 16 consecutive days, and is about to break through the profit dividing line.

According to the latest box office data released by the Korean Film Council this morning, “Night Owl” attracted 75,876 viewers in South Korea yesterday, and the total number of viewers reached 2,051,985. close.

“Apgujeong Report” starring Ma Dong-seok attracted 25,208 viewers yesterday, ranking second in Korea’s single-day box office. The number of moviegoers ranked third.Guo Mingdong/text copyright Mydaily prohibits reprintingReturn to Sohu to see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

posted on:Beijing

See also  The Magic Lamp | Ju Anqi's Mid-term Film Retrospective_International_Film_Beijing

You may also like

Is Bingo Party at Home Better Than Online...

Looking back on the century of a centenarian...

Jay Chou｜Cai Xukun｜Wang Xinling and others joined the...

Fantasy romance drama “Please!”Eight Hours” started broadcasting Xiao...

“Walk to the United States, Warm and Innovate”...

Arena, 2022 a record thanks to the USA...

JJ Fights the Landlords 15th Anniversary Celebrating Fighting...

It is really a cooperation of all generations!...

“Saint Omer”, committed judicial drama to reflect

A photo of belly touching caused a beautiful...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy