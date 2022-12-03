Original title: “Night Owl” won the Korean box office champion for nine consecutive days, and the total number of viewers exceeded 1.2 million

Sohu Korea Entertainment News Liu Haizhen, the costume movie “Night Owl” starring Liu Junyeol won the Korean box office champion for nine consecutive days, and the total number of viewers exceeded 1.2 million.

According to the latest box office data released by the Korean Film Council this morning, “Night Owl” attracted 83,231 viewers in South Korea yesterday, ranking first in South Korea’s single-day box office list, and the total number of viewers reached 1,210,551.

"Apgujeong Report" starring Ma Dong-seok attracted 50,932 viewers in South Korea yesterday, ranking second on the box office list. The Korean movie "Birth" ranked third with 13,144 viewers.

