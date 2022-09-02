Looking back constantly, not only will it not solve any problems, but it will also immerse oneself in the past and find no direction to move forward.

Don’t be afraid of doing something wrong. Even if you are wrong, don’t be upset. Life is all about right and wrong. Besides, there are many things. Looking back, right or wrong doesn’t matter anymore.

In life, imperfection is the norm. The disappointment of the past is a foregone conclusion, it is better to change the way of thinking, treat it as a gift of life, and treat each day as a new beginning, happiness may lie ahead.

Most of the time, the reason why we worry so much is that we are filled with too much “emotional garbage” to let go of the past. Only by letting go of the past and cleaning up the “rubbish in your heart” in time can you get rid of the shackles and go into battle lightly.

In life, people will inevitably encounter many difficulties. If you are in a mess and you are distracted by too many distractions, you will be in a mess. Many times, anxiety does not come from reality, but from thinking too much, setting invisible shackles to restrain yourself. What really traps us is often not the difficulty itself, but the negative suggestions to ourselves over and over again in our imagination. He is always hesitant to do things, worried that the road ahead will be bumpy, regretting past mistakes, and opportunities are slowly missed while waiting. See also Orderly restore production and living order in many places to minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development In fact, life is full of variables, and no one has a smooth life. Every failure is an episode on the way to growth and a gift of life. Act in the present moment and you win. We can deal with difficulties and challenges in a calm and optimistic state. Every time things move forward, our anxiety will decrease a little bit, and we will also improve a little bit. dreamA little closer. From this moment on, learn to pay attention to the present, do every little thing in the moment, and live every day of the moment. Some people always hesitate about the unsatisfactory work, worry that the work does not meet expectations, worry about others' evaluation of themselves, and worry about the future. But these are all in vain, not only will they firmly put themselves in emotional internal friction, but also affect what should really be done. Less fantasies and worries, more realistic. The boat will naturally go straight to the bridge. The future situation is unknown, and it may not be very bad. Why worry about it? A tired heart can sometimes break a person more easily than a tired body. Life is as unpredictable as floating dust, and no one knows how things will develop in the future. Instead of worrying too much about the undetermined tomorrow, it is better to focus on the present, focus your energy and time on the present and do your best. Tomorrow is still in the future, don't worry, don't worry; the present is going on, face it calmly, and take responsibility. See also Mbappé: I wanted to leave the team this summer, but I only wanted to go to Real Madrid, not because of Messi The past is in order, and the future can be expected. Those regrets in the past, please wave goodbye in autumn, and cherish the people and things in front of you. There is no need to hesitate about tomorrow and envy other people's lives. Maybe what you have at the moment is what others want. Let us not worry about the past, not be afraid of the future, go to the mountains and seas and be a happy person on the road of slowly getting better.

