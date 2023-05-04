Nightmarer – Deformity Adrift

The sheer brutality of Nightmarer opens a new chapter. At the beginning of 2020, they decided to stand on their own two feet and founded a label, which has since released an EP and a single. Now the band around (former) members of Gigan, War From A Harlots Mouth and The Ocean presents their second album. „Deformity Adrift“ continues on the path of extreme Death Metal dissonance, while at the same time introducing more Industrial and Doom ideas.

“Brutalist Imperator” not only opens harshly and stubbornly, it lives up to its name. The sheer brutality of the opener makes hearing and seeing pass by. Nightmarer raise a larger-than-life sonic wall of extreme blackened-death-focused dissonance and wreck everything. Repeated discharges, skilfully staged by John Collett’s guttural derailments, turn the wheel completely and maybe that’s why it’s fun. Between brooding groove mania and explosive, sharp-edged sprints, a particularly subtle, rough type of hate emerges.

Scattered screams of desperation loosen up Baptism Command. Not only the song title itself is terrific, the music behind it is also fascinating. The announced industrial doom approach comes through stronger than ever, making the events appear mechanical and at the same time organic. Nightmarers celebrate a kind of mass of damnation, it smells like rancid incense. On the other hand, “Throe Of Illicit Withdrawal” goes forward with growing enthusiasm, skilfully accompanied by isolated noise signals, and stands in its own way. Entertain the massive death-doom walls in between.

The main thing is destructive, that’s how this frontal attack on all senses can be described. The sheer power of “Deformity Adrift” fascinates with every run. Yes, Nightmarer overwhelms with growing enthusiasm and astonishing precision, but that’s exactly what makes this second installment so appealing. Would less have been more in this case? Maybe, and yet it is precisely this uncompromising nature that makes the record really entertaining. And the soul bleeds quietly.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 05/05/2023

Available through: Vendetta Records / Total Dissonance Worship (Broken Silence)

Facebook: www.facebook.com/nightmarercult

