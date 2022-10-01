After being temporarily suspended in 2020, “HYPEBEAST Magazine” has been silent for a while, and finally officially returns with the new 30th issue of “The Frontiers Issue” this time. This issue, featuring NIGO on the cover, aims to explore a world very different from the past, a place with multiple realities that have been augmented or disintegrated in some way over time.

In addition to the broad prospect of NIGO’s continued cultural influence, Raf Simons’ return to his original intentions and Chance the Rapper’s beginning to devote himself to art, etc., can all be seen in their exclusive interviews. It then goes further by spotlighting the stories of brands such as Peter Do, Teezo Touchdown Oliver Sim Devon Turnbull, RTFKT and more to gain insight into new thinking in art, fashion, design and entertainment.

Whether it’s a case of rebirth after molting, or plunging into a new world that has never been seen before, the latest issue of HYPEBEAST Magazine showcases the combination of the basics of the fashion front and new trends. “HYPEBEAST Magazine Issue 30: The Frontiers Issue” is now available on HBX, and interested readers may wish to purchase it now.