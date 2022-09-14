Home Entertainment NIGO brings his personal “vintage collection” to Japan Bunka Fashion Institute Costume Museum | HYPEBEAST
As one of the alumni, NIGO, the director of Human Made and the creative director of KENZO, this time, he chose to hold an exhibition called “NIGO’s VINTAGE ARCHIVE” at the Costume Museum of Japan Bunka Fashion Institute. In addition to the antiques, it also cooperates with Tokyo antiquities brands sukimonobook and Suntrap.

NIGO is well known for its love of vintage, but also has a strong influence on its design style, and the exhibition will feature a wide range of items hailed as classics, including a range of denim from Lee, from Lee Storm Rider Jacket to Rodeo Jeans, There are even peripheral accessories such as banners and posters; other eye-catching exhibition areas include the Ivy League hoodies, baseball jackets, etc., which were once popular in the Japanese fashion industry, as well as the “Peanuts” Snoopy, “Peanuts” Snoopy,Charlie Brown pattern T-Shirt。

The exhibition “NIGO’s VINTAGE ARCHIVE” was officially opened today and is expected to be on display until November 13. Interested readers will not have the opportunity to make a pilgrimage.

