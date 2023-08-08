NIGO Collaborates with “Star Wars” to Release HUMAN MADE Short Tees Embroidered with Yoda Quotes

Fashion icon NIGO has long been a dedicated fan of the iconic “Star Wars” franchise. Throughout his career, he has incorporated this passion into his designs for renowned brands such as BAPE and UNIQLO. Now, he has taken his admiration for the series to a new level by collaborating with “Star Wars” on a collection of HUMAN MADE short tees, featuring three famous quotes from the beloved Jedi Master Yoda.

The collection includes a total of three slub cotton short tees, each adorned with a different Yoda quote: “Do or do not, there is no try”, “Always in motion is the future”, and “May the Force be with you”. These quotes serve as a powerful reminder of the wisdom and guidance offered by the wise Yoda. Each short tee also features a HUMAN MADE logo beneath the neckline on the back, a Yoda silhouette on the left cuff, and an embroidered label with the words “STAR WARS” on the inside. The tees are available in both black and white, providing fans with stylish options to express their love for the franchise.

Fashion enthusiasts and “Star Wars” aficionados can now purchase the HUMAN MADE x Star Wars joint short tees exclusively on the official HUMAN MADE website. Each tee is priced at $82, offering fans a chance to own a unique piece of fashion history that combines the creative genius of NIGO with the timeless appeal of “Star Wars”. Whether you are a fan of the franchise, a fashion enthusiast, or simply seeking a stylish addition to your wardrobe, these short tees are a must-have item.

With this collaboration, NIGO and “Star Wars” have opened a new chapter in their partnership, demonstrating once again the enduring influence and popularity of the iconic sci-fi series. By merging the creativity of NIGO’s designs with the beloved characters and quotes from “Star Wars”, these HUMAN MADE short tees capture the essence of the franchise, allowing fans to proudly display their love for Yoda and the “Star Wars” universe.

Don’t miss out on this exciting collaboration between NIGO and “Star Wars”. Visit the HUMAN MADE website now to secure your own piece of this exclusive collection and channel the wisdom of Yoda in your daily life. May the Force be with you!

