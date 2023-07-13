NIGO Joins Forces with Penfolds as Creative Partner, Expanding Collaboration Beyond Wine

NIGO Joins Penfolds as Creative Partner, Expanding Vision into New Fields

Renowned designer and creative visionary NIGO announced on his personal Instagram account on the 13th that he will be partnering with Australian wine merchant Penfolds as a creative partner. This collaboration will allow NIGO to further expand his vision and explore new realms of creativity.

The concept behind this partnership is aptly named “Oneness” and is expressed through the One by Penfolds series. This concept goes beyond just the wine itself and extends to various related elements. The packaging of the collection features four animal patterns, namely a crocodile, rooster, panda, and bear. These patterns symbolize the origins of the wines in this collaboration, representing Australia, France, China, and the United States respectively.

Penfolds Chief Marketing Officer, Kristy Keyte, expressed her excitement for this collaboration, stating, “I am very proud to have NIGO as the brand’s first creative partner. He is at the forefront of culture and design. We look forward to sharing a new chapter of the brand with fashion, wine, art, and music lovers.”

To commemorate the launch of the One by Penfolds collection, NIGO has also designed a series of limited edition Tees and coats in collaboration with Human Made, a Japanese brand known for its high-quality craftsmanship. These exclusive pieces will be available in limited quantities on HBX.com from July 13. The collection will be distributed in Asia, Australia, and the US initially, followed by the UK, Malaysia, and South Korea in September.

In addition to this exciting partnership, Penfolds has launched a new initiative called Penfolds Evermore. As part of this program, the brand has pledged to donate 1 million Australian dollars over the next five years to support the flourishing of future generations. This donation will be part of a global grant program aimed at giving back to local communities.

NIGO’s collaboration with Penfolds marks a significant milestone for both the designer and the wine merchant. This partnership promises to bring together art, culture, and fine wine, creating a unique and truly unforgettable experience for enthusiasts worldwide.

