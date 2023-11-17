NIGO’s “From Me to You” Auction: Inside the Remarkable Private Collection of a Fashion Icon

Renowned fashion designer and master collector NIGO recently held an auction of his private collection titled “From Me to You” on Pharrell’s online auction platform JOOPITER. The auction featured 60 carefully selected sets of jewelry, watches, vintage clothing, denim clothing, and accessories, many of which have never been exposed before and hold great significance to fashion, hip-hop, and streetwear culture.

The auction ended last night with a total transaction volume of approximately US$2.17 million. The highest-priced item at the auction was a Jacob & Co. White Gold & Diamond Billionaire Boys Club Astronaut Pendant & Diamond Chain, which fetched an astonishing $325,000 after 27 bids. Following closely behind was another necklace, a Jacob & Co. White Gold & Diamond Running Dog Pendant & Diamond Gucci Link Chain, which sold for $275,000 after 39 bids. Louis Vuitton Multicolore Alzer Suitcases signed by Takashi Murakami also commanded a high price, selling for $225,000 after 25 bids.

The collection with the most number of bids was a pair of BAPE STA College Drop Out Sneakers signed by Kanye West, which sold for a whopping $100,000 after 41 bids. Similarly, a Jacob & Co. White Gold & Diamond Curry Up Pendant featuring a unique design inspired by NIGO’s Curry Up restaurant, also garnered 41 bids and sold for $137,500.

The highest premium at the auction was achieved by the BAPE STA College Drop Out Sneakers signed by Kanye West, which far exceeded its low estimate of $5,000 and was sold for $100,000. Additionally, a DJ Neptunian Shirt specially designed for an event attended by NIGO, Pharrell, and DJ Premier was sold for $5,000, far exceeding its estimated price. The Money Stack Stool, known for its unique design resembling a pile of cash, was also sold for $32,500, exceeding its estimated value.

Despite the success of the auction, one collection failed to sell. Audemars Piguet, a highly sought-after luxury watch brand, did not find a buyer at the auction.

The “From Me to You” auction on JOOPITER provided collectors and enthusiasts with a chance to acquire unique and rare pieces from NIGO’s eclectic collection, encompassing his contributions to various industries and his passion for collecting. With the success of the auction, NIGO’s personal items and memorabilia will continue to be cherished and appreciated by future generations.

