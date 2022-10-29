Home Entertainment Nike Air Foamposite One’s New Grey “Dream a World” Officially Debuts
Nike Air Foamposite One's New Grey "Dream a World" Officially Debuts

Nike Air Foamposite One’s New Grey “Dream a World” Officially Debuts

The Nike Air Foamposite One’s new colorway “Dream a World” in black debuted last month, and then the official photo album of the gray version has also been officially exposed recently. The “Dream a World” colorway is inspired by the Roman philosopher Seneca. The grey upper body is matched with black and white lines, and then the lace eyelets and the collar around the collar are made of grey suede. In addition to the main words “Dream a World“, the black insole is also printed with the famous saying “Luck/Success Happens When Preparation Meets Opportunity” from Seneca.

Nike Air Foamposite One new color matching “Dream a World” release information is yet to be officially announced, interested readers may wish to continue to pay attention to relevant news.

