Nike Air Footscape Woven “White Cow”: Classic Shoe Gets Exotic Update

Nike Introduces the Latest Colorway for the Nike Air Footscape Woven: “White Cow”

Nike is launching a new colorway for its popular classic shoe, the Nike Air Footscape Woven. Following the success of the “Black Croc” iteration, the brand now presents the exotic “White Cow” design.

The Nike Air Footscape Woven, designed by Tory Orzeck, has become a classic and sought-after shoe. The “White Cow” version is crafted with imitation cow leather, giving it a unique appearance. The shoe’s body and laces are predominantly white, adorned with black spots resembling a cow print. The woven details cover the entire shoe, and the tongue features an embroidered black Nike logo. The design is completed with a white Foam midsole and a black outsole, providing enhanced comfort for wearers.

According to reports, the Nike Air Footscape Woven “White Cow” will be available for purchase on Nike’s official website and select retailers during the Holiday Season. Priced at $160 USD, sneaker enthusiasts and Nike fans alike can add this distinct colorway to their collection.

Stay tuned for the official release date and make sure to grab a pair of the Nike Air Footscape Woven “White Cow” to spice up your sneaker rotation this season.

