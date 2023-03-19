Home Entertainment Nike Air Max 1 CO.JP New Color “Michigan” Official Image Album, Release Information Released
Nike’s Japan-exclusive branch “CO.JP” (Concept Japan) has had a legendary status in the sneaker circle since its launch in the millennium. The form of planning and the rare release make it further become synonymous with popular models.

As the Air Max 1 has just ushered in its 35th anniversary, this time it will bring a CO.JP iteration named “Michigan” to commemorate it. It debuts with a bold color scheme of “Midnight Navy/Varsity Maize/Natural”. Through navy blue and bright The contrasting effect of yellow highlights the lines of each block, and it is also matched with scaled leather, embroidered logos, and special CO.JP symbol icons, etc., highlighting the concept of the overall design that pays attention to details.

Nike Air Max 1 CO.JP “Michigan” is an exclusive style of women’s size, priced at $160, and is currently expected to be released on April 14. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

