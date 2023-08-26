Nike and MEDICOM TOY Collaborate in Launching BE@RBRICK Series Celebrating 10th Anniversary of Nike “Tech Fleece”

Nike and MEDICOM TOY Collaborate on BE@RBRICK Series Celebrating 10th Anniversary of Nike “Tech Fleece”

Nike has joined forces with toy manufacturer MEDICOM TOY to launch an exciting new collection of dolls known as the BE@RBRICK series. The dolls are adorned in Nike’s popular “Tech Fleece” clothing, marking the 10th anniversary of the renowned clothing series.

Nike introduced its functional clothing line, Nike “Tech Fleece,” back in 2013. The collection not only provides warmth but also boasts a smooth and comfortable texture. Its immediate success in the market made it a highly sought-after item. To celebrate this milestone, Nike and MEDICOM TOY have created three different sizes of dolls – 100%, 400%, and 1000%. Each doll is dressed in a stylish heather gray Nike “Tech Fleece” suit, complete with the series’ iconic embroidered Nike Logo and functional zippers.

According to reports, the BE@RBRICK NIKE TECH FLEECE N98 collection will be available in MEDICOM TOY’s direct store and official website starting in September. The 100% and 400% sized dolls are priced at ¥24,200 yen, while the 1000% sized doll will retail for ¥74,800 yen. For those interested, stay tuned for more updates and information on this exciting collaboration.

This collaboration between Nike and MEDICOM TOY showcases the ingenuity and creativity of both brands. It not only pays tribute to Nike’s successful “Tech Fleece” series but also brings fans a unique and collectible item. Don’t miss out on the chance to own one of these limited edition BE@RBRICK dolls wearing the iconic Nike “Tech Fleece” attire.