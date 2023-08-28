Nike and Patta collaborate on new Nike Air Max Plus “FCBarcelona” color scheme

Nike and Patta Collaborate to Release New Color Scheme for Nike Air Max Plus “FCBarcelona”
In an exciting collaboration, sportswear giant Nike has teamed up with Dutch brand Patta to launch the latest joint color scheme of the iconic Nike Air Max Plus. Known as the “FCBarcelona” colorway, this release pays homage to the classic colors associated with La Liga powerhouse FCBarcelona.
The “FCBarcelona” Air Max Plus boasts a striking combination of garnet red, deep royal blue, black, and white. These colors perfectly replicate the renowned color scheme of the Spanish football club. Adding an extra touch of exclusivity, the Patta badge can be found on the tongue of the shoe. Additionally, two mini Swoosh Logos adorn the sides of the shoe in blue and purple hues. The sneakers are complemented by a white midsole and a black rubber outsole, providing both style and practicality. To top it all off, the collaboration comes packaged in a special joint shoe box, adding to the overall appeal of this unique footwear offering.
Enthusiasts of both Nike and Patta will be pleased to know that the highly anticipated Patta x Nike Air Max Plus “FCBarcelona” is set to be released in the coming months. The sneakers will be made available at selected retailers and the official Nike website. The price for these limited-edition kicks is set at $185.
For those keen to get their hands on a pair, it is advisable to stay tuned for further release information. Keep an eye out for updates on the designated retailers and official websites, as availability may be limited due to the high demand for this sought-after collaboration. Whether you are a fan of Nike or a supporter of FCBarcelona, this collaboration promises to bring together the best of both worlds.
Don’t miss out on the opportunity to sport these stylish and exclusive sneakers. Stay tuned for more details and be ready to grab your own pair of the Patta x Nike Air Max Plus “FCBarcelona” soon.