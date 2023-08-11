Nike Introduces Calm Mule: The Latest Addition to their Rubber Slipper Collection

Nike Expands Its Footwear Line with Release of Calm Mule Slippers

Nike has recently taken the fashion world by storm with the release of its latest footwear innovation – the Calm Slide rubber slippers. Building on the success of the Calm Slide, Nike has now extended its range by introducing Muller shoes, unofficially named Calm Mule. These new slipper-style shoes are now available in three trendy colors: olive, black, and gray.

The popularity of Muller shoes has been evident on the fashion streets, with brands like Dior, ADER error, and LOEWE also showcasing their own versions. Nike has strategically entered this competitive market at just the right time, offering consumers two excellent choices with both Calm Slide and Calm Mule.

The Calm Mule features a closed toe cap structure, with noticeable Swoosh notches on the sides of the shoe. An adjustable strap design is added to the heel for optimal fit, and the signature Nike branding is displayed on the heel piece. The overall design concept and style are in line with the existing Calm Slide range, providing a cohesive aesthetic for Nike’s footwear collection.

As of now, the release date and official price for the Calm Mule have not been confirmed by Nike. However, for those interested, it is recommended to stay tuned for future updates and reports regarding this exciting addition to the Nike footwear lineup.

