Nike Introduces New “Dark Obsidian” Dunk Low Twist Shoe Model

Nike Introduces New “Dark Obsidian” Dunk Low Twist Shoe

Nike, the leading sports shoe brand, is continuing its efforts to maintain its dominant position in the market through collaborations and innovative updates. The iconic Dunk shoe model has been given a modern twist with the launch of Dunk Low Twist. This new iteration, named “Dark Obsidian,” adds to the diverse range of color options available.

The Dunk Low Twist features a leather base in a deep navy shade, almost black, with a sleek black finish on the same leather covering. The Twist model is further highlighted by the addition of patent leather accents. The shoe boasts rich and intricate details, including side Swoosh, front and rear rubber strips, and a prominent tongue logo.

Although the release information for these styles is yet to be announced, they are expected to hit the shelves in the coming months. Nike and select retailers will offer these shoes at a price of $120. Sports shoe enthusiasts and fans of Nike’s Dunk series are advised to stay tuned for further updates.

As Nike continues to innovate and collaborate with various designers and brands, it remains at the forefront of the sports shoe industry. The Dunk Low Twist in “Dark Obsidian” is likely to add another popular option to Nike’s extensive collection.

