Nike Introduces New Protective Cover Version of Air Force 1 Low in ‘Olive’ and ‘Brown-Green’ Colors

Nike Introduces New Nike Air Force 1 Low with Protective Cover Accessories

Nike has recently unveiled a new color scheme for their popular Nike Air Force 1 GORE-TEX shoes, this time featuring additional protective cover accessories. The design of the protective cover draws inspiration from the Nike Air Max Scorpion and aims to increase the shoe’s weather resistance. The shoes come in “Olive” and “Brown-Green” colors, with a larger-than-life Swoosh logo and a mountain-shaped pattern on top, which can be easily removed if desired.

The shoe body also adopts the “Olive” and “Brown-Green” color scheme, with a decorative “Teal” colored Nike Air emblem on the heel. The shoe is complemented by a mustard-colored outsole, black side hooks, an all-white midsole, and a golden-brown rubber outsole. The combination of these elements creates a unique and stylish look.

As of now, there is no official release date for the Nike Air Force 1 Low protective case version. However, reports suggest that the shoe is expected to be launched by the end of the year at Nike stores and select retailers. Nike enthusiasts and sneakerheads are encouraged to stay tuned for more updates.

Whether you’re a fan of the Nike Air Force 1 or simply looking for a shoe that offers both style and protection, this new release is definitely worth keeping an eye on. Stay tuned for further updates and mark your calendars for the release of the Nike Air Force 1 Low protective case version!

