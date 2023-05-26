Nike ISPA Universal’s Latest Gray Soul Shoes Officially Debut | Hypebeast

Nike’s latest experimental shoe, the ISPA Universal, officially debuted at the end of April, and this time it has added the latest gray color matching shoes.

The Nike ISPA Universal embodies the innovative spirit of progress, experimentation and craftsmanship, from modularity (replaceable elements to create a more durable product) to zero-glue design. The non-adhesive design means reducing waste, and the bio-based EVA foam used in the entire pair of shoe designs is made of bio-based raw materials extracted from sugar cane, aiming to find petrochemical alternatives in order to achieve zero carbon emissions and zero waste. Move forward on your Move to Zero journey.

Nike ISPA Universal’s latest gray shoes are infused with the gray soul elements of the whole shoe. The upper creates a marble-like textured appearance and comes with two sets of cork insoles that can absorb moisture. When one of the sets is damaged, just replace the insole , without replacing the entire pair of shoes.

The recommended price of this shoe is $80, and it is expected to be officially released in the next few months. Interested readers please pay attention.