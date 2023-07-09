Home » Nike KD 16 ‘Aunt Pearl’: A Tribute to Breast Cancer Awareness and Kevin Durant’s Aunt
Title: Kevin Durant Unveils Nike KD 16 “Aunt Pearl” Colorway to Honor Late Aunt

In a recent revelation, basketball star Kevin Durant showcased his newest signature sneakers, the Nike KD 16, set to release in October. Durant shared a photo album on social media, giving fans a closer look at the “Aunt Pearl” colorway.

The Nike KD 16 “Aunt Pearl” pays tribute to Durant’s late aunt, who tragically lost her life to breast cancer. This tradition originated with the Nike KD 4 and has continued as a way for Durant to honor his loved one’s memory. The vibrant shoe features a bright pink main body, complemented by pink eyelets, midsole molds, and heels. Adding a striking contrast and serving as a reminder of hope, a white Swoosh logo completes the design. Sneaker enthusiasts and fans alike are eagerly anticipating the official release in October, which coincides with International Breast Cancer Prevention Month.

In other news, the Phoenix Suns, the team Durant currently plays for, have made significant moves to strengthen their roster ahead of the upcoming season. Their acquisition of veteran Chris Paul in exchange for Bradley Beal has brought valuable experience and leadership to the team. Additionally, the Suns have bolstered their lineup by signing promising young players to relatively modest contracts, targeting their weaker areas on the wings. With these strategic moves, the Suns aim to make a strong championship run this season.

As the NBA season approaches, fans are excited to see Durant shine on the court with his new Nike KD 16 “Aunt Pearl” sneakers. Simultaneously, the Phoenix Suns are gearing up for an exciting campaign, building a formidable team to pursue their championship aspirations.

Stay tuned for more updates on Kevin Durant’s latest shoe release, as well as the Phoenix Suns’ journey towards glory in the 2022-2023 NBA season.

