Nike Kobe 8 Protro “Halo” Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant’s High School Alma Mater

Nike Kobe 8 Protro “Halo” Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant’s Alma Mater

In honor of what would have been basketball legend Kobe Bryant’s birthday, the Nike Kobe 8 Protro “Halo” made its official debut. Renowned photographer Tyler Mansour showcased his love and respect for the late superstar through his creation, drawing inspiration from Kobe’s high school alma mater.

Mansour, through his creative unit Makeshift Studio, designed this custom pair of shoes paying homage to Lower Merion High School, where Kobe attended. The color scheme of the shoes perfectly captures the iconic hues of Lower Merion High School. The maroon accents symbolize the school’s ace, with Kobe’s signature prominently displayed on the heel, toe, and midsole. The heel also features the black Mamba Logo, a fitting nod to Bryant’s nickname.

The shoe’s body is crafted from tan mesh material, adorned with a light beige snakeskin scale texture. Additionally, a caramel-toned leather tongue adds a touch of elegance to the design. This meticulous attention to detail makes these shoes truly special for Kobe’s fans and sneaker enthusiasts alike.

What makes this custom pair unique is the fact that it is a one-of-a-kind creation. The shoes will not be available for sale to the public, making them an exclusive tribute to Kobe Bryant.

Kobe Bryant, often regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, tragically passed away in January 2020, leaving a lasting impact on fans around the world. His legacy continues to inspire athletes, artists, and individuals from all walks of life. The Nike Kobe 8 Protro “Halo” is just one of the many tributes that celebrate his contributions to the sport and his enduring spirit.