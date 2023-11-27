Nike Launches Ekiden Pack Series to Celebrate Japan’s Ekiden Relay

Nike Launches New Ekiden Pack Series to Celebrate Japan’s Ekiden Relay

To celebrate the arrival of Japan’s Ekiden Relay (officially known internationally as Road Relay), Nike has launched a new Ekiden Pack series and brought many pairs of shoes and clothing.

The Ekiden Ekiden Relay Race in Japan is held every year and lasts for 2 days. The name of the event, Ekiden, represents two things. “Eki” means “station” and “Den” means “delivery”. The Ekiden Ekiden Relay was originally used for official purposes and was established after 1917. It has evolved into a meaningful sports event.

Nike launches a new Ekiden Pack series, which combines tradition and innovation to pay tribute to the event, and brings a total of 5 pairs of shoes, AlphaFly 2, VaporFly 3, Zoom Fly 5, Pegasus 40 and Rival Fly 3, each of which There are “Vibrant Pink” and “Volt” colors to choose from. These colors are synonymous with speed.

In addition to shoes, the series also comes with a variety of clothing, including a variety of short T-shirts, a multi-functional Nike Windrunner Jacket and other items, each decorated with stripes inspired by Tasuki (a belt that replaces the baton in relay races) Patterns further combine the entire series with the history of the event.

Nike members in Japan can be the first to experience the new Nike Ekiden Pack series on December 1st. The series will be available at designated retailers on December 8th. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

