Nike Launches Nike SB Dunk Low “Be True” Shoe to Celebrate LGBTQ Pride Month

Nike Launches New “Be True” Shoe in the SB Dunk Low Collection

Nike has recently unveiled its latest addition to the popular “Be True” series with the release of the Nike SB Dunk Low “Be True” shoe. This special shoe aims to commemorate Pride Month, which takes place annually in June, encouraging members of the LGBTQ community to embrace their true selves. While the month-long celebration has come to a close, Nike continues to show its support with this exciting project.

The Nike SB Dunk Low “Be True” shoe features eye-catching metallic silver patent leather, adding a touch of glamour to the design. The footwear is adorned with iridescent gradient embellishments on the toe, body, heel, and the iconic Swoosh Logo, making it even more visually striking. The shoe is completed with a translucent rubber sole, complemented by crisp white laces and a unique metal screw design. Additionally, the words “Be True To Your DNA” are printed on the tongue and insole to emphasize the shoe’s theme.

With a price tag of $130, the Nike SB Dunk Low “Be True” shoe is expected to be available for purchase in the coming months on Nike’s official website and select retailers. Those interested in acquiring this limited-edition footwear are encouraged to keep a close eye on updates and announcements.

In recent years, Nike has actively supported and celebrated Pride Month with its “Be True” campaign. The brand’s commitment to inclusivity and diversity has resonated with many, making Nike a popular choice among individuals looking to show support for the LGBTQ community. By releasing the Nike SB Dunk Low “Be True” shoe, Nike once again demonstrates its dedication to promoting acceptance and individuality.

As Nike continues to champion equality on various platforms, the launch of the Nike SB Dunk Low “Be True” shoe is a testament to their ongoing efforts. By incorporating vibrant and eye-catching design elements, this shoe not only serves as a fashion statement but also as a symbol of unity, pride, and acceptance. Stay tuned for more information on the availability of the Nike SB Dunk Low “Be True” shoe and join Nike in embracing the spirit of being true to oneself.

