Nike SB has recently brought a lot of topical new works, including the Dunk High created with Supreme and the Air Jordan 4 “Pine Green” that ignited a large crowd of people queuing up to buy, and now there are rumors that the next partner is Carhartt.

Last year, there was news that the Eminem x Carhartt x Nike SB tripartite joint shoe was about to debut, but it was finally denied by Eminem’s agent. Recently, the latest news exposed by Supreme Leak News has become Nike SB x Carhartt, and the two sides have launched the Nike SB Dunk Low joint shoes as early as 2004, and launched Carhartt’s representative khaki and black in one fell swoop. The former is on the StockX platform. The highest selling price on the Internet was as high as nearly $4,000, and the average price exceeded $2,000.

This rumor has not been officially confirmed, interested readers please pay attention to future follow-up reports.