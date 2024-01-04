Home » Nike SB Introduces New Vertebrae Skate Shoe in ‘Black Gum’ Color
Nike SB Introduces New Vertebrae Skate Shoe in 'Black Gum' Color

Nike SB Introduces New Vertebrae Skate Shoe in ‘Black Gum’ Color

Nike SB Launches New Shoe Model “Nike SB Vertebrae” in “Black Gum”

Nike SB has unveiled its latest shoe model, the Nike SB Vertebrae, in its first color “Black Gum”. The design of the shoe takes inspiration from the Nike SB Nyjah 3 and Nike SB Leo Baker 2 skate shoes.

The Nike SB Vertebrae in “Black Gum” features a predominantly dark black color, with a combination of breathable mesh, leather, and suede materials. The shoe’s rib design is reminiscent of the texture of the Nike Air Max Moto, and it is adorned with a white Swoosh Logo. The addition of a rubber cup outsole provides complete support and comfort, enhancing the overall design of the shoe.

The first color matching of the Nike SB Vertebrae “Black Gum” is set to be released in the spring of 2024 on Nike’s official website and select stores. Priced at $85, the shoes are expected to generate significant interest among sneaker enthusiasts and skateboarding fans. Stay tuned for further updates on this exciting new release.

