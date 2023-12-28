Nike Unveils New “Valentine’s Day” Colorway for Dunk Low Model

Nike Unveils New Valentine’s Day Edition of Dunk Low Shoes

Nike is once again expanding its Dunk Low collection with a new addition just in time for Valentine’s Day. The latest colorway, aptly named “Valentine’s Day,” features a peach pink base with white accents on the toe, eyelets, edge guard, and lining. The Swoosh, tongue label, rear overlay, insole, and outsole are all finished in a deep red color.

What sets this particular Dunk Low shoe apart from others in the collection is the unique rope-shaped laces adorned with heart-shaped beads and flower-shaped accessories engraved with the Nike brand logo. Additionally, flower-shaped prints can be found on the overlays and insoles, creating a romantic and festive atmosphere to celebrate the love-filled holiday.

The Nike Dunk Low “Valentine’s Day” is set to be released in February next year, just in time for Valentine’s Day, and will be available on Nike SNKRS and at select retailers. The retail price for the shoes is expected to be $125 USD. Sneaker enthusiasts and Nike fans are encouraged to keep an eye out for the release and act fast to secure a pair of these limited-edition shoes.

